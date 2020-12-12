Impact Wrestling will present its Final Resolution special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey

Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Rosemary

X-Division Championship: “Defeat Rohit” Challenge

Old School Rules: Tommy Dreamer vs. Larry D

Havok & Nevaeh vs. The Sea Stars

Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb (With A K) vs. Alisha & Eddie Edwards

Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page (w/Josh Alexander)

Eric Young vs. Rhino

Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh (w/Kiera Hogan as the guest referee and Tasha Steelz as the guest announcer)