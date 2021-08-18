The finals of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament have been officially announced for next week’s post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT on the USA Network.

The finals on next Tuesday’s show will feature Odyssey Jones vs. Carmelo Hayes. The winner of the tournament will earn a future NXT title shot of their choosing.

Tonight’s NXT show saw Hayes defeat Duke Hudson to advance and Jones in the finals. There was a post-match face-off between Hayes and Jones, which you can see below.

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H took to Twitter after the show and commented.

“Different styles, sizes, and attitude. One singular goal… Who will be the breakout? The finals of the #WWENXT #NXTBreakout Tournament happen NeXT week!!,” Triple H wrote.

Michaels added, “This #NXTBreakout Tournament was a great introduction to many new Superstars. I’m excited to see this FINAL match!!! @Carmelo_WWE @oshow94 #WWENXT”

Below is an updated look at the NXT Breakout Tournament brackets, along with photos and videos from tonight’s match, and the tweets from Michaels, Triple H and Hayes:

ROUND ONE

Duke Hudson defeated Ikemen Jiro

Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase

Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy SEMI-FINALS

Carmelo Hayes defeated Duke Hudson

Odyssey Jones defeated Trey Baxter FINALS

Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones

Different styles, sizes, and attitude.

One singular goal… Who will be the breakout? The finals of the #WWENXT #NXTBreakout Tournament happen NeXT week!! https://t.co/iNRpciVHyb — Triple H (@TripleH) August 18, 2021

