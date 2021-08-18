The finals of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament have been officially announced for next week’s post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT on the USA Network.
The finals on next Tuesday’s show will feature Odyssey Jones vs. Carmelo Hayes. The winner of the tournament will earn a future NXT title shot of their choosing.
Tonight’s NXT show saw Hayes defeat Duke Hudson to advance and Jones in the finals. There was a post-match face-off between Hayes and Jones, which you can see below.
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H took to Twitter after the show and commented.
“Different styles, sizes, and attitude. One singular goal… Who will be the breakout? The finals of the #WWENXT #NXTBreakout Tournament happen NeXT week!!,” Triple H wrote.
Michaels added, “This #NXTBreakout Tournament was a great introduction to many new Superstars. I’m excited to see this FINAL match!!! @Carmelo_WWE @oshow94 #WWENXT”
Below is an updated look at the NXT Breakout Tournament brackets, along with photos and videos from tonight’s match, and the tweets from Michaels, Triple H and Hayes:
ROUND ONE
Duke Hudson defeated Ikemen Jiro
Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs
Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase
Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy
SEMI-FINALS
Carmelo Hayes defeated Duke Hudson
Odyssey Jones defeated Trey Baxter
FINALS
Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones
Will it be speed or size that prevails in tonight's #NXTBreakout Tournament Semifinal? @Carmelo_WWE @sixftfiiiiive #WWENXT
📺 : @USA_Network RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/nmowOTwYuw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2021
😬 😬 😬 #WWENXT #NXTBreakout @Carmelo_WWE @sixftfiiiiive pic.twitter.com/G8ib78uqYl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2021
.@Carmelo_WWE's star reaches new heights as he pins @sixftfiiiiive to book his ticket to the #NXTBreakout Tournament Finals! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1qK9VsTwsl
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2021
.@Carmelo_WWE and @sixftfiiiiive are leaving it all on the mat with an #NXTBreakout Tournament Final berth on the line. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/t5R6uTlgRO
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2021
The Finals are SET! @Carmelo_WWE & @oshow94 will face off to determine the winner of the 2021 #NXTBreakout Tournament. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/tZAmepcRwU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2021
NEXT WEEK. #WWENXT #NXTBreakout @Carmelo_WWE @oshow94 pic.twitter.com/2C9XWurnMz
— WWE (@WWE) August 18, 2021
Different styles, sizes, and attitude.
One singular goal…
Who will be the breakout?
The finals of the #WWENXT #NXTBreakout Tournament happen NeXT week!! https://t.co/iNRpciVHyb
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 18, 2021
This #NXTBreakout Tournament was a great introduction to many new Superstars. I’m excited to see this FINAL match!!! @Carmelo_WWE @oshow94 #WWENXT https://t.co/rWxwnWQDDR
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 18, 2021
FTC 🤞🏾 https://t.co/1heyF0OkWF
— Carmelo Hayes (@Carmelo_WWE) August 18, 2021
