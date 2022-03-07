WWE United States champion Finn Balor recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on missing last year’s WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view due to being back on the NXT brand. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he couldn’t be on last year’s WrestleMania due to being on NXT:

You can be jaded in any walk of you life, but when you’re a kid and you watch wrestling and love wrestling. The idea of being involved in WrestleMania is so far-fetched. Every time that WrestleMania comes around, you want to be involved. Even though I wasn’t involved last year, I watched, and I’ll be honest, it hurt. I just had a killer match with Karrion Kross in NXT and the next day I’m sitting at home on the couch watching WrestleMania.

Says it hurt that he wasn’t on the Mania card:

I wasn’t part of the brand, so I shouldn’t have been on the show, but the competitor in me or the person that wants to prove something, it did hurt not being involved. The second night, it did hurt not being involved. If there’s wrestling on and there are people at it and a ring is set up and everyone is watching on TV, I want to be on that show. It definitely hurt not being involved, even though I wasn’t at all available. I’m super excited and I want to be involved at WrestleMania, whether it’s first night, second night, Axxess, I don’t care. I want to be on there.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)