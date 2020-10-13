WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor underwent surgery to repair his jaw today.

As noted, Balor broke the jaw in two places during his win over Kyle O’Reilly in the “Takeover: 31” main event earlier this month. He noted on Twitter today that he underwent surgery with Dr. Patel and Dr. Edgarsosa at the Orlando Center for Advanced Plastic Surgery.

“Recovering from a successful surgery with Dr Patel, Dr. Edgarsosa and nurse @verockstar,” Balor wrote, joking about his wife Vero being his nurse.

There’s no word yet on how long Balor will be out of action, but the usual recovery time for a broken jaw is around six weeks.

Stay tuned for updates on Balor’s status. Below is his post-surgery tweet from today:

