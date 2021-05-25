Finn Balor spoke with Ryan Satin on Out of Character to promote Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT where he will take on Karrion Kross for a second time with the NXT Title on the line.

During it, he reflected on WWE coming to him about the idea to return to NXT in 2019.

“The office came to me and said, ‘Hey, we know you need a little time to regroup and refocus, and we could use your help in NXT. Would you be open to the option of returning there for a little while? Maybe it’s three months. Maybe it’s six months. But you recalibrate your character and then go back to Raw or SmackDown.’” “Three months turned into six months, turned into winning the title, turned to a year and a half now. I wouldn’t change it for the world. It’s been a great learning experience for me.”

