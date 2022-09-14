AEW has nixed the first-ever match between The Briscoe Brothers and The Lucha Brothers, who are the current AEW World Trios Champions with AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC.

Warrior Wrestling previously announced The Briscoes vs. The Lucha Brothers for their Warrior Wrestling 25 event on October 2 in Marion Heights, IL. However, the match has been nixed and now the two teams will face separate teams on the same card.

Warrior Wrestling noted that the match was changed after “consultation” from AEW and ROH. In addition to the change, Warrior Wrestling announced that AEW is sending Eddie Kingston to work the card.

“After consultation from our friends at ROH and AEW, we have agreed to alter our card for Warrior Wrestling 25. The Lucha Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers will both still be competing, but they will no longer be facing one another…. …They will each compete in separate matches. BUT…..AEW will be sending EDDIE KINGSTON to compete at Warrior Wrestling 25 and appear at the pre-show fan fest as part of this change. We’re excited to host the Mad King! Tickets and more info: WarriorWrestling.net,” they wrote.

Kingston is set to face Calvin Tankman on the Warrior Wrestling 25 show, and he will appear at the pre-show meet & greet. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix will now face Brian Cage and Gringo Loco, while Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe will face Myron Reed and Zachary Wentz.

The Briscoes and The Lucha Brothers have not commented on the change as of this writing. This was the first time the two veteran teams were to face off. The match was originally scheduled to happen at a House of Glory show in March, but it was nixed due to an injury to Fenix.

There’s no word yet on why the change was made. There have been reports that network officials didn’t want The Briscoes used on AEW programming because of past controversial comments made by Jay, which he has apologized for multiple times.

Since Tony Khan bought ROH earlier this year, The Briscoes, who were in the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame Class earlier this year, have only worked two matches for the company. They dropped the ROH World Tag Team Titles to current IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR at Khan’s first pay-per-view, Supercard of Honor on April 1, then lost the 2 of 3 Falls rematch at Death Before Dishonor on July 23.

