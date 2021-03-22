New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced Kota Ibushi will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the first time against New Japan Cup winner Will Ospreay in the main event of the Sakura Genesis event on Sunday, April 4.
NJPW recently unified the World Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles. The event will air live on NJPW World. Here is the full lineup:
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay
- IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. SHO & YOH
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale
- Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & a mystery partner
- Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. EVIL, KENTA, Yujiro Takahashi, Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo
- Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. & DOUKI vs. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa & Jado