During the latest episode of his new podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talked about how far in advance did he know he was winning the title at No Mercy 2000.

Here is what he had to say:

“The Rock told me 5 days before at SmackDown. I wasn’t expecting that because the last four months, the last four PPVs, I lost. I lost four straight PPVs. I didn’t see any wins coming in the near future. It was really surprising to know that I was going to be World Champion after I just did four jobs on four different PPVs. They were all with big names. I was affiliated with those big names. It kept me in the limelight to some degree even though I wasn’t a dominating heel. I was being beat. But at the same time, The Rock made me world champion. That guy, this match that we had was so important to me and he didn’t have any problem with doing the job. I really enjoyed working with him and he was awesome. He was very giving.” “He (Vince McMahon) stood up. He hugged me and said, ‘I’m proud of you.’ That meant the world to me because I always looked up to Vince as a father figure. To have a four-star match with The Rock was a dream come true. This was the perfect dream come true to win The World Title against one of the biggest names in the business and to be a world champion for the first time.”

