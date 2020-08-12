First Look At Final AEW TNT Championship Design

AEW has released a new video on their Twitter of superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes receiving the finished TNT championship, which he won at Double or Nothing this past May. The title design was initially delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, something that fans were quick to point out once it was first introduced by legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Referee Paul Turner presented The American Nightmare with the gold ahead of his title defense against SCU’s Scorpio Sky on tonight’s broadcast of Dynamite on TNT. Check it out below.
#TNTChamp @CodyRhodes just a few hours away from his title defense against @ScorpioSky, and he gets a surprise from @RefTurnerAEW
Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/yW6WTSddQo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 12, 2020
