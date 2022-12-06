AEW has announced the first seven entrants for the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale.

Wednesday’s Battle Royale will see Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle compete for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. AEW will announce more Battle Royale participants between now and Wednesday.

The co-winners of Wednesday’s Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale will then face off the following week at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite with the winner receiving the $150,000 diamond ring. AEW World Champion MJF has won the ring ever year so far. He defeated Adam Page in 2019, defeated current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy in 2020, and then defeated Dante Martin in 2021.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, along with AEW’s full tweet:

* AEW World Champion MJF will speak

* Jon Moxley will address the return of Adam Page

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Red Velvet vs. Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, and Kiera Hogan

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Tony Schiavone will interview AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter

* Jake Hager and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

* The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal with Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Ricky Starks, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Shawn Dean, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dalton Castle, and others TBA

