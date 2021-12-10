AEW’s Jon Moxley has been spotted in public for the first time since entering inpatient treatment for alcohol in November.

As seen below, a fan recently met Moxley at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. The images were posted by a Moxley fan page on Instagram, but it was noted that the fan met Moxley around two weeks ago, and that he was buying Christmas lights.

Moxley entered into an inpatient program for alcohol treatment during the first week of November. There is no word on when he will be back in action for AEW, but he was reportedly told to take as much time as he needs.

Stay tuned for more on Moxley. You can see the new fan photos below:

