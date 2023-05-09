NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW have announced the first three matches for their upcoming All Together Again event.

The top bout announced today will see NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada, NOAH’s World Tag Team Champion Kenoh and AJPW’s Yum Aoyagi take on NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya and AJPW’s Kento Miyahara.

It was also announced that Los Ingobernables de Japón members will represent NJPW against AJPW stars. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI will face Suwama, Yuma Anzai and AAA Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata, who is still signed to NJPW but wrestling in AJPW.

The third bout announced today will see members of NJPW’s CHAOS faction go up against NOAH stars as NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI face Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura and Oaiki Inaba.

NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW will present All Together Again on Friday, June 9 from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event will air with English and Japanese commentary, live on NJPW World. A portion of the proceeds will go to charity. Below is the current card:

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada, NOAH World Tag Team Champion Kenoh and Yum Aoyagi vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kaito Kiyomiya and Kento Miyahara

* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, BUSHI) vs. AAA Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata, Suwama and Yuma Anzai

* CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura and Oaiki Inaba

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.