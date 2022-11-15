Team Damage CTRL has been finalized for the Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.

Rhea Ripley revealed on tonight’s RAW that she will be the fifth member of Team Damage CTRL for the 5 vs. 5 War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. Ripley joins Bayley, Nikki Cross and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the team.

The final member of Team Belair will be revealed next week. As noted, tonight’s RAW saw Mia Yim reveal that she will be on Team Belair, along with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

WWE has announced that next Monday’s RAW will feature a singles match to determine who gets the numbers advantage in War Games. The match will decide which team enters the War Games structure first. There is no word yet on who will represent each team next week.

The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is the updated announced card, along with a look at what the Men’s War Games main event may end up being:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, TBA)

Not confirmed.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

