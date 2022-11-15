AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor is now official for WWE Survivor Series.

Tonight’s RAW saw Styles cut a backstage promo on how it’s time for the war between The Judgment Day and The O.C. to come to an end. He challenged Balor to a singles match at Survivor Series to end it all, and Balor later accepted.

The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is the updated card with a look at what the Men’s War Games main event may end up being:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, TBA)

Not confirmed.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, 1 Superstar TBA)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

