More details continue to come out about the fight at the AEW All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, producer Ace Steel and The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson).

This was brought up to Bobby Fish on episode three of The Undisputed Podcast. Fish challenged Punk to compete against him in a non-pro wrestling setting.

“Let’s just make this a formal invitation to Phil [CM Punk]. Yeah, I’m down. If that’s the direction he wants to go and I mean, he could pick the time, the place, we can do it in Chicago. Yeah, that would be kind of fun, right? It can be boxing, it could be kickboxing, it can be MMA. I mean sh*t, we can do this bareknuckle. Whatever sounds good to Phil. He can pick the weight, he can pick the place like I said. I mean whatever he wants to do but yeah, let’s make it official. Like come on Phil [Fish chuckled].”

