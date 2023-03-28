Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will see former WWE NXT Superstar Steph De Lander (fka Marina Shafir) make her AEW debut against Marina Shafir. Former NXT star Brady Booker (fka Bodhi Hayward) will work his second AEW match tonight as he goes up against Serpentico.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped in late February at Universal Studios in Orlando. Spoilers can be found here. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Steph De Lander vs. Marina Shafir

* Skye Blue vs. Queen Aminata

* AR Fox vs. Nick Comoroto

* Zack Clayton vs. Schaff

* Brady Booker vs. Serpentico

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cole Karter

* Evil Uno vs. Alexander Moss

* Top Flight vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solo vs. Austin Green and Vary Morales

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.