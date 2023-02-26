Sylvain Grenier appeared on Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast to discuss a wide range of topics including his dealings with Jim Ross.

Ross worked as an announcer and Head of Talent Relations for WWE during his tenure. The former WWE star thinks his close friendship with Pat Patterson might have been the reason why JR didn’t like him.

“[Jim Ross] didn’t like me. I think he liked you [Rene Dupree] better because you had a background. He didn’t like me because I didn’t play football, because I was a model. I was not the typical wrestler background. He didn’t like me, I know that. And I had a connection with Pat.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda