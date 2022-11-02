Former WWE talent Kyle Garrett Rasmussen (fka Conrad Tanner) has been arrested and charged in connection with trying to strangle a man.

Rasmussen was riding in the backseat of a vehicle in Rochester Hills, Michigan last weekend when he allegedly tried to strangle the driver, according to The Detroit News. This led to a car fatally striking his fleeing girlfriend, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced today.

The 41 year old Rasmussen, who lives in Metamora, MI, was arraigned through 52-3 District Court on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. His bond was set at $25,000. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for November 10 at 9am.

Police say Rasmussen was a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado headed west on M-59 around 2:21 am local time on Saturday when he attempted to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver, a 31-year-old man from Otter Lake, MI. The driver stopped the truck near the Adams Road on-ramp and fled. Rasmussen’s girlfriend, 30 year old Sarah Ratliff, also ran from the scene, according to officials. Moments later, she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on M-59, approximately 100 feet from the parked truck. The Davison, MI resident died at an area hospital.

Sheriff’s Office crash investigators are seeking the driver who is believed to have struck Ratliff. The 2017-19 Audi Q7 SUV has front-end damage, which likely includes the lower portion of the front grille.

After being trained by Rick Bassman, Rasmussen signed with WWE to work their FCW developmental territory in 2009. The former football player debuted on January 15, 2010 with a win over Wade Barrett, and went on to work just under 30 bouts fo the company. His last match was a loss to Jacob Novak on November 11, 2010. He was released soon after due to budget cuts. Rasmussen worked several dark matches at TV tapings, but also had a few FCW TV matches – he lost to Donny Marlow (Tanga Loa) on FCW TV #82, teamed with Naomi for a win over AJ Lee and Derrick Bateman (EC3) on FCW TV #98, and teamed with Lucky Cannon for a loss to Konnor and Calvin Raines (Pat Brink) on FCW TV #110.

Below is Rasmussen’s mugshot, courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, along with a few FCW clips:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.