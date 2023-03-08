The Rock has someone to help him with promos if he ever decides to return to WWE.

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz was the latest guest on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast to discuss this very topic, where he opened up about his own career in wrestling and whether he would ever return to a full-time schedule.

During the appearance, Gewirtz said that “if and when” The Rock does return to WWE he’ll be assisting him by writing promos.

When he (The Rock) left for Hollywood, the people asked him when he’s gonna come back. He’s like, ‘Well look, I can always come back when I want but in terms of doing it as a career, I’ve done it. I’ve had the satisfaction of doing it so I don’t feel like I need to go back and do it again’ and I kind of feel the same way (when it comes to the idea of getting back into wrestling full-time). It’s like, yeah, I’ve done that. If and when Rock ever comes back to WWE, I know I’ll be contributing promo-wise to that and I get to do all these other projects that have a love of wrestling involved.

You can check out the full edition of the Hall of Fame podcast below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/j6tQy2Wgl-U?feature=share

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)