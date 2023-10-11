NJPW presents Fighting Spirit Unleashed on October 28th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Additional matches are being confirmed for the card, including a tag team match featuring IWGP World Heavyweight Champion SANADA and the newest member of Just Five Guys, Yuya Uemura, as they will take on Tetsuya Naito and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi.

Here is the updated lineup for Fighting Spirit Unleashed:

Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie vs. Zeuxis & Stephanie Vaquer

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Místico, Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Soberano Jr. & Adrian Quest

NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs. HYAN

NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. HENARE

SANADA & Yuya Uemura vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: Hikuleo & El Phantasmo (c) vs. Alex Zayne & Lance Archer

#1 Contender’s 4-Way For STRONG Openweight Title Shot: Satoshi Kojima vs. Fred Rosser vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Alex Coughlin

Tom Lawlor vs. Gabe Kidd