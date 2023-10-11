Cultaholic Wrestling interviewed Sami Callihan, where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he stated that he played a crucial role in saving Impact Wrestling.

“People can talk about matches or world championships. I talk about being one of the people, I feel like I was part of the reason IMPACT Wrestling got saved. IMPACT Wrestling was in a terrible position with the old regime. The new regime came in with Scott D’Amore and Don Callis and all those guys and I always said, I’ve said this in interviews before but, having a world championship or match of the year or wrestler of the year, moment of the year which I won all of them, my résumé is great. But having on my résumé, like, yo, when people look back at this 10, 20, 30 years from now, they’re gonna say, yo, Sami Callihan was one of the people that helped save IMPACT Wrestling. I truly believe that.”

