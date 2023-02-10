Fred Rosser is hopeful that more people will begin watching NJPW STRONG and thinks the brand’s new format will get help make that happen.

The current STRONG Openweight Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with the NJPW Website, where he also hypes up Mercedes Moné’s upcoming IWGP Women’s Title matchup at Battle in the Valley. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks the new format for NJPW STRONG will get more eyes on the product:

Well, we want to put more eyes on NJPW STRONG, and I think this is the way to do that. STRONG is my baby- getting this opportunity during the pandemic was intimidating at first, and I’m not afraid to say that I wasn’t sure I could cut it in New Japan, but when the red light’s on, like Kevin Kelly said ‘very few can keep up with this engine’. I’ve amazed myself with some of what I’ve achieved and that we’ve achieved so far, and I think we can keep amazing everyone. I’m not afraid no more [laughs].

How excited he is for Mercedes Moné’s matchup at Battle in the Valley: