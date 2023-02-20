Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about Hornswoggle during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer touched on his experiences with Hornswoggle from their time in the company. Here are the highlights.

Hornswoggle’s fear of chickens:

“Dylan [Hornswoggle] is afraid of chickens the way I’m afraid of boats. Fit Finlay had a chicken under the ring, and Dylan couldn’t come out because it was a live show. So he’s just under there, fighting with a chicken that’s trying to cut his throat.”

Being a fan of Hornswoggle:

“I love Dylan. I was the one who got him the first time to get his character to speak. And he actually rapped to Snoop Dogg.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc