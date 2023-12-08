Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about AEW’s The Devil storyline during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer thinks Adam Cole, who has had two ankle surgeries, is behind The Devil storyline with his tag team partner MJF.

“Adam Cole! Adam Cole and he’s been faking the ankle injury-surgery-recovery story the whole time. Isn’t it convenient that his ankle got hurt right around the same time that the devil character came to fruition?” He continued, “I see you, Adam Cole. I see you. I see through it. It’s in his eyes. It’s in the eyes. You can tell when you see him that there’s something evil there and he wants that title and this is how he was going to get it.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes