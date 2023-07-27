Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about Jey Uso during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer thinks Jey Uso is the most over wrestler in today’s wrestling due to his storyline in wrestling.

“Jey Uso moves around and has better body language than anybody in professional wrestling,” declared the former WWE writer. “The crowd is so hot for him and he probably says less than every single over superstar in wrestling right now. Less than MJF, less than Sami [Zayn], even less than Kevin [Owens] — Kevin just does those quips.” “But, he’s so active and looks so volatile that you can’t take your eyes off him. I really think he’s the most over dude right now in the game because he’s in the main storyline in wrestling and he’s the main guy in the main storyline in professional wrestling right now.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc