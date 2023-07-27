A24’s “The Iron Claw,” a movie about the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, has a release date.

Zac Efron plays Kevin Von Erich, and Jeremy Allen White plays Kerry. Harris Dickinson portrays David, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich and Maura Tierney plays Doris Von Erich. Aaron Dean Eisenberg (Ric Flair), AEW‘s MJF (Lance Von Erich), and Kevin Anton (Harley Race) make up the rest of the cast.

The film’s synopsis reads like, “Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

The film is written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Sean Durkin. A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the film. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, and Harrison Huffman.

Variety reported today that the movie will roll out nationwide in theaters on December 22nd.