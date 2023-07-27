AEW Original Scorpio Sky is currently injured.

Sky was scheduled to wrestle Kip Sabian at Wednesday’s AEW Rampage tapings, but AEW President Tony Khan came out to announce that Sky is injured and unable compete. Khan then announced Sky’s replacement – Komander. Full Rampage spoilers can be found at this link.

Sky just recently returned to the ring after a 1 year hiatus for unknown reasons. He defeated Action Andretti on the July 8 Collision episode, which was his first match since dropping the AEW TNT Title to Wardlow on the July 6, 2022 Dynamite.

There’s no word yet on the nature of Sky’s injury, or how long he might be out of action.

