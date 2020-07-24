FTR Blast Road Dogg For Burying Talent In WWE Who Disagreed With Him

AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR took to Twitter yesterday and jokingly shared a photo of Bret “The Hitman” Hart while wishing Shawn Michaels a happy birthday. He writes, “It’s Shawn Michaels’ Birthday. Here’s a picture of the greatest wrestler to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots.”

Former WWE superstar Miro Barnyashev (Rusev) responded to Harwood asking him why he didn’t tag anyone. It was here that WWE’s Road Dogg jumped in by writing, “No guts! Be well Miro!! God bless you dude.”

FTR’s Cash Wheeler would answer Road Dogg with, “Yeah man, we’re the ones with no guts. Definitely not you. Be well!” He later added, “Definitely a good guy that never talked shit about talent as soon as they’d walk away. And definitely wouldn’t try to bury anyone that disagreed with him. Definitely.”

See the entire exchange below.

