FTR Officially Signs With AEW On Tonight’s Dynamite, Tony Khan Comments

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) officially signed contracts with the promotion. The former multi-time tag champions even had the legendary Arn Anderson look over their deals to ensure that it entailed everything they wanted, which includes hosting a tag team appreciation night on the August 12th show. Hangman Page would later celebrate with FTR by sharing a glass of whiskey with them.

The official contract signing of FTR with a few unique stipulations and a familiar guest joined the party. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/ljLbN9kAEU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 30, 2020

AEW President Tony Khan would then take to Twitter to reveal that FTR’s deal is a multi-year contract. He writes, “Welcome to #AEW officially, #FTR @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxHarwood. Thank you for signing your multiyear contracts tonight on Dynamite.”