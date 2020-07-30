 #FTR Officially Signs With AEW On Tonight's Dynamite, Tony Khan Comments

#FTR Officially Signs With AEW On Tonight’s Dynamite, Tony Khan Comments

2 comments

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) officially signed contracts with the promotion. The former multi-time tag champions even had the legendary Arn Anderson look over their deals to ensure that it entailed everything they wanted, which includes hosting a tag team appreciation night on the August 12th show. Hangman Page would later celebrate with FTR by sharing a glass of whiskey with them.

AEW President Tony Khan would then take to Twitter to reveal that FTR’s deal is a multi-year contract. He writes, “Welcome to #AEW officially, #FTR @CashWheelerFTR and @DaxHarwood. Thank you for signing your multiyear contracts tonight on Dynamite.”

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy