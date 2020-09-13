During their appearance on “Excuse Me”, FTR revealed that Vince McMahon apologized to them for what he referred to as a “Broken Communication System” within the WWE. Here’s what they had to say:

It’s funny you say that. Our very last meeting with Vince, he told us. He apologized to us, because the system was broken … It’s crazy, because Vince wants to hear those — he wants to hear those ideas, whether he wants to use them or not — because you know, just like everyone, he has an ego. But he wants to hear those ideas. But the 130 people that you have to go through to give those ideas, they are so afraid to be face-to-face with him, you know? That blows my mind, like, I understand he is an enigma. And I understand that he’s created his own kind of legacy in the minds of people in the business. But they’re so afraid of losing their job because they pitch an idea, they want to stay as-low key as possible because they want to get a paycheck the next week. That is sad.

Vince, he’s obviously a genius. He’s revolutionary, he’s changed wrestling without a doubt. There’s no denying what he’s done. And he’s earned that right, he owns this business. If I’m sitting face-to-face with him? One of us is a billionaire, one of us is not. So who am I to argue what’s right and what’s wrong?

But at the end of the day, what works for him doesn’t always work for me. I want to be happy, he [Harwood] wants to be happy. We want to be happy doing what we love. And if we’re not? If it’s not fulfilling for us or if it’s not making us happy. If it’s making us miserable, and we’re getting angry, and I see people on a weekly basis that I absolutely hate because I know they have the power to go to him but they don’t want to out of fear? Then, why am I doing it? It’s all for naught. There’s no point in me beating my head against the wall repeatedly, thinking the wall is going to collapse before my skull collapses. It’s best to walk away. Like I said, it’s his business, he’s earned this right to do whatever he wants with it. And more power to him. Congratulations, he’s done it. But that doesn’t mean I have to stay there if it’s not making me happy.