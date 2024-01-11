FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) have accomplished a lot in professional wrestling, and now they are looking to give back.

The Top Guys spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Jeff Snyder of WAVY-TV 10, where they revealed some of their goals following their decision to re-sign with AEW last year. Dax Harwood begins by stating that winning championships is great, but that working with younger tag teams and giving them solid reps with one of the best teams in the world will only improve the promotion’s tag division longevity.

Of course our goal is to continue being the greatest tag team of all time, but there comes a time when your body physically, you start to break down a bit. I don’t want to say we’re breaking down, but there’s going to come a time where we cannot perform at the level we are now. So I think, for me at least, our goal is to continue to help build AEW, to continue to help build with the young guys that we have as the base of AEW and continue to push that youth movement that we need to carry our legacy. We could sit here and take over all the airwaves, all of the TV time, and all of the tag team matches and championships, we could, but in five, six, seven, ten years, we’re going to be gone, and who’s gonna take over? So that’s our goal, that’s my goal now is to continue to help build that future of AEW, continue to help make it competition for WWE, but all the while, of course I’d like to make a whole bunch of money and win some championships.

Cash continues, reiterating his partner’s previous point.

Yeah, Dax pretty much answered it exactly how I was going to. Cause I feel like for us, we’re kind of in a weird stage of our careers where we still have time left and there’s still things we want to do, but we’ve accomplished, like you said, as much as we could have ever hoped. As far as the things I had on my career bucket list, we’ve far surpassed that at this point. I still want to do those things for us, but I want to focus on helping the next generation of young tag teams. I really want to focus on building up Collision, I want to focus on building up AEW as a whole. Anything we can do to help bring eyes to Saturday Nights, I want to do. Anything we can do to help bring eyes to AEW, I want to do but I’d like to be ten star FTR somehow, whatever that would end up being because there is still the TNA Tag Titles we’ve never won, maybe a few others. I wouldn’t mind doing a world tag league also, just one. We didn’t get a chance to when we were the [IWGP] tag champions because schedules didn’t match up and if we had [done it], we would have never had that Dog Collar match, so things worked out as they should. It’s a weird place right now because we both want to help the company and the next generation of tag teams, but we still want to be the greatest tag team in the world.

FTR is coming off a huge victory over the House of Black. However, the evil group, led by Malakai Black, did attack FTR afterward and beat them down in front of their family.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)