A big update on one of WWE’s newest factions.

Multi-time world heavyweight champion Bobby Lashley formed an alliance with the multi-time tag team champions The Street Profits a few months ago. The trio has already clashed with the likes of the LWO and Judgement Day, but have never received an official name. Well, a new report just surfaced hinting at what they could be called.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE did have plans to reveal Lashley and The Profits name on last week’s SmackDown but those plans fell through. The report notes that those plans are still tentative as the direction of the trio could be changed. That being said, WrestleVotes says that “The Pride” is the current planned name.

There were plans in place to name the Bobby Lashley / Street Profits faction on last weeks SmackDown, which got axed at the last second for unknown reasons. I’m told those plans are still tentative as the direction of the trio could be shifting. The planned name for the group is… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 11, 2024

What do you think of “The Pride?” Sound off in the comments below.