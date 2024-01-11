Black Taurus is now a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

The lucha libre star announced on social media that he is leaving AAA and looking to to work elsewhere, teasing spots in America, as well as AAA’s biggest competitor, CMLL. His statement reads:

“Esta foto es vieja pero es la que encontré en estos momentos . Just to thank AAA and that from now on I will be an independent agent. black taurus continues his career in the USA and Mexico as a free agent and why not maybe see cmll?”

Black Taurus has wrestled for IMPACT, AEW, and ROH in 2023. He unsuccessfully challenged El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship on an AEW show and a ROH show. Check out his post below.