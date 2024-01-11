AEW has announced a new matchup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) will be in action for the first time in 2024 as they battle Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager.

Rampage was taped immediately following last night’s Dynamite, which took place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Spoilers to the tapings can be found here. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta for the AEW Continental Crown Championship

-Swerve Strickland vs. Matt Sydal

-Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata

-Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Jake Hager