Dax Harwood from The AAA and ROH tag team champions FTR responded to NJPW star and current IWGP tag champion Chase Owens on Twitter today, who teased a possible showdown between the Bullet Club and FTR somewhere down the line. Harwood writes back, “Bring your IWGP belts. We’ll bring ours.”

Bring your IWGP belts. We’ll bring ours. https://t.co/XNuahjz98t — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 5, 2022

Following their victory over the Lucha Bros on Friday’s AEW Rampage the Young Bucks updated their Twitter bios and once again called themselves one of the greatest tag teams of all time. The bio reads, “Any time we tear the house down, there’s an argument about us being greatest of all time. Agree? Disagree? The fact that there’s a discussion should be telling.” You can see their Twitter page here.