AAA Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) have their next title defense lined up.

Dragon Lee and Dralistico are on a collision course with the All Elite Wrestling tag team. At Saturday’s TripleMania XXX event, Lee and Dralistico defeated a trio of teams in a four-way tag team match to earn a AAA Tag Team Championship opportunity in the process:

A date for the match has yet to be announced.