AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite from Minneapolis Minnesota. Check it out below.

-Bryan Danielson returns after his loss to Daniel Garcia

-Fans will hear from new FTW champion HOOK

-Fans will hear from the AEW tag team champions Swerve In Your Glory

-Gunn Clubb vs. Danhausen/Erick Redbeard

-Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss

-Sammy Guevera/Tay Melo vs. Dante Martin/Skye Blue for the AAA Mixed Tag Team titles