Full Metal Mayhem is going down next month in “Sin City.”

On Thursday night, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young in a Full Metal Mayhem match for their upcoming TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view at The Palms Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 20.

The Full Metal Mayhem challenge was issued by Young to his longtime rival Kazarian on Thursday night, and quickly accepted and officially announced by the promotion on social media and the company website.

From TNAWrestling.com:

Official for Rebellion: Eric Young Seeks Vengeance on Frankie Kazarian in Full Metal Mayhem Frankie Kazarian turned his back on Eric Young after the two TNA Originals failed to find success as a tag team. Kazarian vowed to stop giving to TNA Wrestling, and to start taking from it instead. Kazarian and Young would attempt to settle the score at No Surrender when they faced off in a high-stakes #1 Contenders match, which was won by Young. An unhinged Kazarian would go on to assault TNA referees, resulting in his two week suspension. But Kazarian would once again make his presence felt when Young challenged Moose for the TNA World Championship at Sacrifice, choking Young out with a cable and costing him the gold in the process. With revenge on his mind, Young challenged Kazarian to a Full Metal Mayhem match, and we can now confirm that it has been made official for Rebellion. With no disqualifications, no count outs, and a plethora of tables, ladders and chairs, the highly-intense rivalry between Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young is about to explode.



TNA Wrestling presents Rebellion LIVE April 20th on pay-per-view from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Previously announced for the TNA Rebellion 2024 show on 4/20 is Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something for the TNA X-Division Championship, The System vs. Speedball Mountain for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships and Moose vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship.

Make sure to join us here on 4/20 for live TNA Rebellion 2024 results coverage.