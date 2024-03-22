The location for this year’s WrestleMania Superstore has been announced.

This week, WWE announced that the WrestleMania XL Superstore will emanate from Hall B at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. during WrestleMania Week from Thursday, April 4, 2024 through Monday, April 8, 2024.

Check out the complete press release that was sent out this week with all of the details below.