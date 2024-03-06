AEW Dynamite is undergoing a major transformation.

The promotion debuted a fresh color palette on social media this past Tuesday, with the company hinting at some big changes to its flagship program. However, Fightful Select reports that the logo is not the only changes that AEW will be making.

According to previous hints from Andrew Zarian, the iconic tunnels are set to make a return. Whether they’re the original tunnels or not remains undisclosed, given their temporary repurposing at the Imagination Pavilion in EPCOT last fall.

Furthermore, a fresh AEW Dynamite theme is in the works. Initial clues suggest that Mikey Rukus has crafted a rock-inspired theme for the occasion.

Additionally, AEW recently acquired a new overhead lighting system, although it’s unrelated to this current overhaul.