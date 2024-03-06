John Cena is hopeful that he will be at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Cenation leader did an interview with ESPN’s First Take to promote his newest comedy film, Ricky Stanicky. When asked about whether he likes to wear his iconic jorts or a three-piece suit the former 16-time world champion says it depends on where he’s at, an indication that a WrestleMania 40 appearance is not out of the question.

Ryan Clark: 3 Piece or Jorts? John Cena: It depends. If we’re talking #WrestleMania 40- Crossing my fingers I hope the jorts I don’t care. If we’re talking First Take I will do my best to put on a waistcoat. What’s John got cooking for Mania??? pic.twitter.com/Tj5kjcqj3N — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 6, 2024

The Wrestling Observer had reported last week that Cena did hope to appear at WrestleMania 40, but that if he did it would be a small role and he wouldn’t get too physical. Stay tuned.

