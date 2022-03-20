Olympic gold medalist, and University of Minnesota wrestler Gable Steveson has won his second NCAA Heavyweight Championship.

He beat redshirt freshman Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State on Saturday night in Detroit, Michigan by a score of 5-2.

Steveson finished the season with a perfect 18-0 record. He advanced to the championship bout after defeating Penn State’s Greg Kerkvleit 8-3 on Friday night in the semifinals.

Following the bout, Steveson took his wrestling shoes off and left them on the mat. This was the end of his NCAA wrestling career.

Last September, he signed with WWE with the idea that he would start full-time training after he finished up school. He was drafted to Raw in last year’s Draft despite not making his official debut yet.

Barstool Athlete Gable Steveson ends his wrestling career with his second national championship and leaves his shoes on the mat. Next up: WWE. Legend.

pic.twitter.com/enXVLSGNTi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 20, 2022