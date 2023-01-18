Gail Kim says “never say never” in regards to a matchup with new IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Mickie James.

The Hall of Famer spoke about James during her recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, and hyped up the potential dream scenario. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says if Mickie really wanted her to come out of retirement for a match she would:

I love and respect Mickie James to the highest regard. If she wanted me to come out of retirement to wrestle her, I would do it, just because I respect her that much. I would just need the time to prepare physically. People are asking, ‘does that mean?’ Listen, you never say never in wrestling.

Doesn’t think she would take the route Mickie took but respects her for doing it:

I don’t think I would do what Mickie did, she started at the bottom and worked her way up, that’s a lot of matches to have [laughs]. You never say never to a dream scenario. It could be anything, someone just has to put together the right scenario for it to be something. We’re all wrestlers, we all love it, it’s always inside of us somewhere. We put it to bed, but sometimes a little something comes up.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)