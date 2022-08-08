The legendary Gail Kim recently sat down with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston to discuss all things IMPACT Wrestling, including her thoughts on the current state of the Knockouts Division, one that she helped build up during her time in the ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she feels like the Knockouts Division gets mad respect from the hardcore fanbase:

“I guess if you’re going to look at it in a mainstream perspective in terms of casual fans, they may not know [the history], but I definitely feel like we get the respect from within the industry, from the very hardcore, loyal fans who have been watching wrestling of all types, every company across the board for years. I feel like we get a lot of respect and the props for that, and I appreciate it.”

On her chemistry with Awesome Kong that helped kickstart the Knockouts division:

“Listen, I’m just happy that it happened, to be honest. I’m happy we [Kim and Awesome Kong] got the opportunity that we did that they brought in that title and ten girls in 2007 when nothing was happening for women’s wrestling. The fact that TNA got behind that, Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter at that time gave us that chance. That’s all I wanted. And then it was up to us to carry that ball and run with it. Right? And it was just a magical chemistry with me and Awesome Kong and will forever be grateful for that.”

On the booking of the Knockouts Division since 2007:

“The company has been nothing but consistent in terms of pushing the women, giving them opportunities. Since 2007, it’s never stopped and 2022 is no exception. We have about 20 girls on the roster. They all have a prominent role on the show or have some type of role in the show. I think that’s important because when people are valued and used in the show, it’s less cutthroat, I guess you could say in a sense. People really support each other in terms of just creating the best match possible, giving their all to be the best in order to show that they have a platform to shine, basically.”

