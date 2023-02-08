– GCW has announced that they will be returning to Orlando, Florida, for the first time in 5 years on April 22nd. No venue was announced.
For the first time in 5 years…
GCW returns to ORLANDO on April 22nd!
– GCW has confirmed that the following will take place at the March 11th IWS vs. GCW UnFNSanctioned event at L’Olympia in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:
— Sawyer Wreck vs. LuFisto.
— Benjamin Tull vs. Tony Deppen.
GCW Schedule
GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey
Middle of the Night: February 18 – Los Angeles, CA
Holy Smokes event: March 04 – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Ransom event: March 05 – Atlantic City, New Jersey
IWS vs GCW UnFNSanctioned event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Eve For An Eye event: March 17 – New York City
IWS vs GCW: Tag 2 – March 19, 2023: The Opera House, Toronto, ON, Canada
Santino Bros WrestlingMarch 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
DDT Pro-Wrestling – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
CW For The Culture – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA, US
Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
DDT vs. GCW – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
CW Emo Fight – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: LA – April 1, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha – April 1, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame – April 2, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA
Untitled event: April 15 – St. Louis, Missouri at Pop’s Nightclub
Untitled event: April 16 – Evansville, Indiana at the Evansville Coliseum
Untitled event: April 22 – Orlando, Florida