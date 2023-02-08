– GCW has announced that they will be returning to Orlando, Florida, for the first time in 5 years on April 22nd. No venue was announced.

*SAVE THE DATE* For the first time in 5 years… GCW returns to ORLANDO on April 22nd! Ticket Info details coming soon… pic.twitter.com/zpeXkwcAJE — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 7, 2023

– GCW has confirmed that the following will take place at the March 11th IWS vs. GCW UnFNSanctioned event at L’Olympia in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

— Sawyer Wreck vs. LuFisto.

— Benjamin Tull vs. Tony Deppen.

*MONTREAL UPDATE* GCW & IWS go to War on March 11th at UnFnSanctioned in Montreal! Already Signed: SAWYER WRECK (GCW)

vs

LUFISTO (IWS) BENJAMIN TULL (IWS)

vs

TONY DEPPEN (GCW) Plus:

Mance Warner

Nick Wayne

Mance Warner

Nick Wayne

+more For Tickets:https://t.co/CMa1PPQUM0 Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+!

GCW Schedule

GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey

Middle of the Night: February 18 – Los Angeles, CA

Holy Smokes event: March 04 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Ransom event: March 05 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

IWS vs GCW UnFNSanctioned event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Eve For An Eye event: March 17 – New York City

IWS vs GCW: Tag 2 – March 19, 2023: The Opera House, Toronto, ON, Canada

Santino Bros WrestlingMarch 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

DDT Pro-Wrestling – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

CW For The Culture – March 30, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA, US

Jimmy Lloyd’s Degeneration-F – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

DDT vs. GCW – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 7 – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

CW Emo Fight – March 31, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch: LA – April 1, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha – April 1, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame – April 2, 2023: Ukrainian Culture Center, Los Angeles, CA

Untitled event: April 15 – St. Louis, Missouri at Pop’s Nightclub

Untitled event: April 16 – Evansville, Indiana at the Evansville Coliseum

Untitled event: April 22 – Orlando, Florida