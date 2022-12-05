Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new event.

The promotion will be heading to Montreal, Quebec, Canada on March 11th for an event in association with the International Wrestling Syndicate promotion.

On March 11th, GCW invades @IWSHardcore UN FN SANCTIONED at L'Olympia in MONTREAL! More details to be announced! pic.twitter.com/UyorXtrDMy — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 4, 2022

Updated GCW Touring Schedule

GCW Wasted Time: December 03, 2022 – Pop’s Nightclub, Sauget, Illinois

GCW Afternoon Only: December 04, 2022 – The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana

GCW Presents “Amerika’s Most Wanted” Fri, Dec 16, 8:00 PM Ukrainian Culture Center • Los Angeles, CA

GCW Presents “Til Infinity” 2022 Sat, Dec 31, 8:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

GCW Presents “56 Nights” 2023 Sun, Jan 1, 5:00 PM Showboat Atlantic City • Atlantic City, NJ

Untitled event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina

GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey