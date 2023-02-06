Game Changer Wrestling has announced an early lineup for their February 18th Middle of the Night event, which takes place from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles California.

Top stars like Nick Gage, Blake Christian, Lio Rush, Matt Cardona, Mike Bailey, Willie Mack, and more will be in action.

Updated lineup for Middle of the Night is below:

-Nick Gage vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey for the GCW World Chamionship

-Lio Rush vs. Komander

-Willie Mack vs. Blake Christian

-Los Vipers & Gringo Loco vs. Jack Cartwheel, Arez & Mago

-Matt Cardona will be in action

-Nick Wayne will be in action

-More matches to be announced soon