Goldberg, Hulk Hogan and Others Remember Kamala, GoFundMe Launched for His Wife

Several pro wrestling stars have taken to Twitter in the last 24 hours to remember Kamala (James Harris). WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling and the NWA have also posted tributes to the WWE Legend.

Kamala passed away at the age of 70 on Sunday after going into cardiac arrest. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 this past Wednesday, and was hospitalized that night. He likely contracted the coronavirus from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. While Kamala went into cardiac arrest and passed away Sunday afternoon, he reportedly seemed fine and in good spirits as recent as Sunday morning.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who had a notable feud with Kamala years ago, remembered the big man as a kind soul.

Hogan tweeted, “Very sadden by the passing of Big Jim’Kamala’,like everyone else I would always ask if it was ok to take the leg drop for the finish as requested by the office.Jim would always say ‘let’s just keep making that money’,he was such a kind soul,RIP big brother,only love4U HH”

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg tweeted on Kamala’s passing and said he was the first wrestler he ever saw live.

“Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the great #Kamala……. first wrestler I had the pleasure of seeing live. I was a believer. [fist emoji] [folded hands emoji],” Goldberg tweeted.

ECW Original The Blue Meanie also recalled a night he worked with Kamala.

“Rest in Peace Kamala! Just as much as he was a scary in ring, he was a sweetheart in real life. He informed me I had knocked out a tooth on a clothesline. After I apologized profusely he informed me he was set to get it pulled anyway and I saved him $30 lol Rest easy my friend…,” Meanie tweeted.

Kamala was also remembered by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who revealed a lesson he learned when they worked together one night in 1986.

“I am so sorry to learn of the passing of James “Kamala” Harris. I wrestled him for 90 seconds in 1986, but the lesson he taught me that night about treating others with respect has never been forgotten. #RIPKamala,” Foley wrote.

WWE Producer & Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley also thanked Kamala for what he’s done to help the business.

“To one of the greatest big men to ever step foot in the squared circle. Thank you for everything you did for this business. You will be missed. Rest in peace my brother #R.I.P,” D-Von wrote.

On a related note, Jason King of ESPN and Bleacher Report has launched a GoFundMe to benefit Kamala’s wife, Emmer Jean. King is who first reported Kamala’s COVID-19 diagnosis after speaking with Emmer on Sunday. The GoFundMe currently has raised $1,723 of a $10,000 goal, with 31 donors as of this writing. King noted that Kamala’s wife quit her job in the last 10 years to serve as his primary caretaker after he lost his legs.

You can see several more social media tributes to The Ugandan Giant below:

WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.https://t.co/d0kGY4GcTO — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Kamala. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/7wGbDdc8NS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 10, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of James Harris aka Kamala. pic.twitter.com/dkoQlHnXVe — NWA (@nwa) August 10, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of wrestling legend James “Kamala” Harris, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.#RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/kYMMusLJXJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

To one of the greatest big men to ever step foot in the squared circle. Thank you for everything you did for this business. You will be missed. Rest in peace my brother #R.I.P pic.twitter.com/nJGDUTLlsB — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) August 10, 2020

The Ugandan Warrior Kamala was an amazing performer

I enjoyed all of his stuff

A character like that can never exist in todays world

Sad to hear his passing pic.twitter.com/HbkJJYozAU — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 9, 2020

Gimmicks are short lived

Gimmicks that can work(wrestle) last forever

Pat ur belly before bedtime

Tell people what they mean to you#RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/Mta6WYYWs5 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 10, 2020

GOD BLESS THE KAMALA HE ALWAYS PUT ON A SHOW FOR THE FANS GOOD BIG MAN WHO WORKED THE GIMMICK BETTER THEN MOST IT BREAK MY HEART #ripkamala pic.twitter.com/8hFybhctSq — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 10, 2020

Rest in Peace Kamala! Just as much as he was a scary in ring, he was a sweetheart in real life. He informed me I had knocked out a tooth on a clothesline. After I apologized profusely he informed me he was set to get it pulled anyway and I saved him $30 lol Rest easy my friend… pic.twitter.com/Sd2x1HKo0R — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 10, 2020

My deepest condolences to the family of James Harris. I first saw him on TV when I was a child in the UK and at live shows as “The Missisippi Mauler” Big Jim Harris and then had the pleasure of being on shows with him in the US. A lovely man. https://t.co/dfYathRlyK — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 10, 2020

Very sadden by the passing of Big Jim”Kamala”,like everyone else I would always ask if it was ok to take the leg drop for the finish as requested by the office.Jim would always say “let’s just keep making that money”,he was such a kind soul,RIP big brother,only love4U HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 10, 2020

I am so sorry to learn of the passing of James “Kamala” Harris. I wrestled him for 90 seconds in 1986, but the lesson he taught me that night about treating others with respect has never been forgotten. #RIPKamala https://t.co/fgIolg00aZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 10, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the great #Kamala……. first wrestler I had the pleasure of seeing live. I was a believer. 👊🙏 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 10, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.