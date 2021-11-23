When Goldberg got over as a big star in WCW, WWE wanted to mock him so they created the Gillberg character, who was much smaller and portrayed as a comedy character. Whenever he would make his entrance, he would have sparklers instead of actual pyro.

During the Hollywood Rock episode on the second season of WWE’s Ruthless Aggression docuseries, Goldberg admitted that he used to hate Gillberg.

“I hated the Gillberg thing in the beginning. I just absolutely hated it. I wanted to rip the guy’s face off. I wanted to really kill him. But that means it worked,” he said.

H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript