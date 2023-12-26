Goldberg gives his thoughts on The Icon, Sting.

The Hall of Famer and former WWE and WCW world champion spoke about the Stinger during a recent interview with Steve & Captain Evil. ‘Da Man’ revealed that he has tried to be a part of Sting’s upcoming retirement matchup, which takes place at AEW Revolution 2024.

Sting is the reason why I broke into the business. Sting set a great example. He’s about to retire. I tried to be part of his retirement match. I would not have chosen to get into the world of professional wrestling if it wasn’t for Sting. He was a normal dude who went out and did abnormal things. Wrestling is like being in the circus, it truly is. I never looked at it with much respect, but after I watched him from afar, I realized that I had the ability to go do it.

Goldberg continues by stating that Sting commanded respect in the business, adding that some of his greatest memories were being in the ring with him.

He was not only a performer. He had self-respect and he commanded respect. He’s one of the best human beings on the planet and he set an example for me and I just tried to grab it and run with it and make him proud. I had the best time of my life in the ring with Sting.

Sting and Goldberg did clash in WCW, with Goldberg holding multiple victories over the 64-year-old legend. Check out Goldberg’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)